Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

CGNT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNT

Cognyte Software Trading Down 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 454,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $481.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.