Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 2.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $110.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $250.81 and last traded at $249.72. 5,933,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,229,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.95.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 766,070 shares of company stock worth $121,938,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 899.81 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

