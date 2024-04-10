Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $49.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.26.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 318.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 904.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

