Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Community Bancorp Price Performance
Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Community Bancorp Company Profile
