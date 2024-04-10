Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

