Comparing Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trend Micro and Intellicheck’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.77 billion 4.12 $76.20 million $0.59 88.01 Intellicheck $18.91 million 3.63 -$1.98 million ($0.10) -35.40

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellicheck 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trend Micro and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Intellicheck has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 4.55% 7.10% 3.21% Intellicheck -10.47% -10.80% -8.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Intellicheck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Intellicheck on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

(Get Free Report)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.