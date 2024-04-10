Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

