Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 2.8% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 2,365,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,706,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

