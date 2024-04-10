Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 452,840 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,840 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.85% of Vertex worth $76,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,651,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,454,000 after buying an additional 404,550 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 349,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 345,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $191,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $469,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $191,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,161,048 shares of company stock worth $35,034,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 238,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

