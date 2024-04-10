Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 47,420 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $88,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

BlackLine Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.18. 427,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -642.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Articles

