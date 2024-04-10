Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the quarter. PROS accounts for about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.03% of PROS worth $126,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PROS by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRO traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. 140,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.19. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

