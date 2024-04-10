Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 21,000 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.89% of John Bean Technologies worth $91,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,714,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,308,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.62. 145,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.