Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $247.78 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the quarter. AAON comprises about 3.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $247,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAON by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 571,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 111.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 301,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768 over the last 90 days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

