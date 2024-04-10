Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $60.61 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 578,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 48,253 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mesa Laboratories worth $60,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,835,000 after buying an additional 234,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,849,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 87.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 961.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 42,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after buying an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $187.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $556.79 million, a PE ratio of 628.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 376.49%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

