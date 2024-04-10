Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,817,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,075 shares during the quarter. Neogen accounts for approximately 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.15% of Neogen worth $137,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,156. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 203.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

