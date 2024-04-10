Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Invests $9.94 Million in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSA stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.09. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $196.02.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,504 shares of company stock worth $1,017,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

