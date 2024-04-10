Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,390 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $109,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. 111,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,472. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

