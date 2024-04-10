Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,780 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of i3 Verticals worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 125,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,187. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

