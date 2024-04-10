Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Teleflex worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Teleflex by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.5 %

TFX traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.24. 161,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,245. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.78.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

