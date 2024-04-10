Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.95% of Omega Flex worth $21,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $693.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.