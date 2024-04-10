Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,709 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rollins worth $35,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 875,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

