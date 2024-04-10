ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

COP stock opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.