Contrasting Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dynasil Co. of America has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognex has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynasil Co. of America and Cognex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynasil Co. of America N/A N/A N/A Cognex 13.52% 6.86% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynasil Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognex 2 5 4 1 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynasil Co. of America and Cognex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cognex has a consensus price target of $47.70, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Cognex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognex is more favorable than Dynasil Co. of America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynasil Co. of America and Cognex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynasil Co. of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cognex $837.55 million 8.65 $113.23 million $0.66 63.93

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Dynasil Co. of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Cognex shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dynasil Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cognex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cognex beats Dynasil Co. of America on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynasil Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Innovation and Development segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturer's representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; QuickBuild that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming interface; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides a range of inspection tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; and the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers DataMan, an image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers. It sells its products to automotive, logistics, consumer electronics, medical-related, semiconductor, consumer products, food and beverage, and others, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

