Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CRF opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
