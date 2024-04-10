Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CRF opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,299,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

