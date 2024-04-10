Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 680,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 609,218 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $7.68.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

