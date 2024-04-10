Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 680,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 609,218 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $7.68.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.