CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 5.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.31 and last traded at $61.69. 842,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,875,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

