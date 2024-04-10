Critical Review: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) & PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A Locafy -68.40% -115.46% -52.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PodcastOne and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 2 0 3.00 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PodcastOne currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%. Given PodcastOne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Locafy.

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and Locafy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Locafy $4.29 million 1.11 -$2.62 million ($2.19) -1.70

PodcastOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Locafy.

Summary

PodcastOne beats Locafy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

