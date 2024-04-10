Croghan Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Croghan Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of CHBH stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. Croghan Bancshares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00.
About Croghan Bancshares
