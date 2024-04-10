Croghan Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CHBH stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. Croghan Bancshares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

