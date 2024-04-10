Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Raised to $2.50

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Cronos Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 389,610 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 214,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

