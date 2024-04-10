Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Raised to $2.50

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.17.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
