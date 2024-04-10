CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Up 804.8% in March

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 804.8% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPC traded up 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 21.45. 3,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,451. The company has a market cap of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 21.54. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 52-week low of 21.05 and a 52-week high of 22.14.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

See Also

