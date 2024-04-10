CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Down 80.6% in March

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSLM Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSLM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,931. CSLM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSLM Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.