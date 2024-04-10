CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 645.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.13. 8,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,195. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.20.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
