CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Declares GBX 7.01 Dividend

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

CTPE opened at GBX 460.77 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 453.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.34. The company has a market capitalization of £335.62 million, a P/E ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.76. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 406 ($5.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 534 ($6.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CT Private Equity Trust

In related news, insider Craig Armour bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £13,380 ($16,934.57). Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

