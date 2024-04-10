Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $16.04. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 18,939 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEM. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. Equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $563,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 98,684 shares of company stock worth $1,437,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

