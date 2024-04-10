Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.53. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 35,759 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $835.94 million, a P/E ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,030,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,748,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

See Also

