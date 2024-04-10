Cytosorbents Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 78.43% and a negative return on equity of 120.24%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

