Daniel Shook Purchases 7 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($22.66) per share, for a total transaction of £125.30 ($158.59).
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Daniel Shook purchased 8 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,711 ($21.66) per share, for a total transaction of £136.88 ($173.24).
IMI stock opened at GBX 1,798.98 ($22.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,761.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,640.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The firm has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,934.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,429 ($18.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,838 ($23.26).
IMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.41) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.68) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.21) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.
