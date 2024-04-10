Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.21.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

