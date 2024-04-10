Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dave Price Performance
NASDAQ DAVEW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Dave has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
Dave Company Profile
