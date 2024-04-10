Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $338,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

