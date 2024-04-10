Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $353,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,954 shares of company stock worth $8,359,676. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
