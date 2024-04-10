Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

