Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Down to $867.81

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $867.81, but opened at $816.66. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $813.26, with a volume of 160,043 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $886.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.40.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

