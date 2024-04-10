Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.