Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

