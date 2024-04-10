Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.34. 1,762,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,033,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.