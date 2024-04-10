Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.34. 1,762,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,033,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

