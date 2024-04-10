DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $163.00 at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

DexCom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.63. The company had a trading volume of 480,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $525,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

