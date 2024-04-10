DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.78.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,723.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
