Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,367,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,412,000 after purchasing an additional 804,855 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,637,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 575,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 342,009 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 254,751 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

