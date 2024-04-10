Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.97% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $39,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 325,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

